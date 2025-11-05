Head-To-Head Contrast: Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) versus Its Rivals

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fusion Fuel Green to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green $1.74 million -$14.92 million -0.39 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors $9.75 billion $634.44 million 11.50

Fusion Fuel Green’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green. Fusion Fuel Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green Competitors -10.99% 8.89% 2.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors 389 935 1007 40 2.29

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green competitors beat Fusion Fuel Green on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

