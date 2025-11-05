Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $1.38 thousand and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00009993 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

