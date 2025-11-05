CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) vs. WPP (NYSE:WPP) Head-To-Head Survey

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and WPP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $2.04 million 0.28 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A WPP $14.18 billion 0.27 $692.62 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CMG Holdings Group and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 WPP 2 3 1 0 1.83

Summary

WPP beats CMG Holdings Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc.; and CMG Holding Group segments. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. The company was formerly known as CMG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CMG Holdings Group, Inc. in October 2011. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

