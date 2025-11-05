AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) and Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Critical Contrast

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) and Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB SKF 0 2 0 0 2.00 Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

AB SKF has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB SKF $9.34 billion 1.32 $612.44 million $1.04 25.98 Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.29 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

AB SKF has higher revenue and earnings than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AB SKF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB SKF 5.07% 14.37% 7.37% Omni-Lite Industries Canada -1.03% -0.82% -0.59%

Summary

AB SKF beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products. It also provides application engineering services consisting of technical consultancy, numerical simulation and design, and root cause analysis; asset management services, such as assessment and benchmarking, maintenance strategy review, spare parts and inventory management, and lubrication management; condition-based maintenance, including vibration analysis and diagnostics, thermography, lubrication analysis, and condition monitoring system installation; mechanical maintenance comprising mounting and dismounting, precision alignment, and balancing; remanufacturing and customization; and training solutions, which include instructor-led training, e-learning courses, and webinar recordings. The company serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing, ocean energy, pulp and paper, railways, and wind industries. AB SKF (publ) was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

