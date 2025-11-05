Tenset 1-Day Volume Reaches $141.26 Thousand (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $141.26 thousand worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,044,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,365,631 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

