Reviewing Mackenzie Realty Capital (MKZR) and The Competition

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mackenzie Realty Capital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mackenzie Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackenzie Realty Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mackenzie Realty Capital Competitors 1946 7264 7857 244 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Mackenzie Realty Capital’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mackenzie Realty Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackenzie Realty Capital N/A -18.83% -7.96% Mackenzie Realty Capital Competitors -0.92% -3.59% 0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mackenzie Realty Capital $22.06 million -$25.92 million -0.34 Mackenzie Realty Capital Competitors $1.51 billion $127.62 million 70.30

Mackenzie Realty Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mackenzie Realty Capital. Mackenzie Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mackenzie Realty Capital peers beat Mackenzie Realty Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is based in ORINDA, Calif.

