James Roth Sells 2,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $328,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,705.52. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,383. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $432.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

