Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

SION stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Sionna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SION. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,618,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 547,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,846,657.18. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 88,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $3,041,405.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 686,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,322.74. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,280,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,449,735. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Stories

