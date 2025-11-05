Insider Selling: Just Group (LON:JUST) Insider Sells 809,107 Shares of Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total value of £1,723,397.91.

Just Group Stock Performance

Shares of JUST remained flat at GBX 212.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Just Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 114.97 and a 12 month high of GBX 214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 13.80 EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Just Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 220 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.80.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

