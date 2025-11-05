Insider Selling: Just Group (LON:JUST) Insider Sells 809,107 Shares of Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total value of £1,723,397.91.
Just Group Stock Performance
Shares of JUST remained flat at GBX 212.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Just Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 114.97 and a 12 month high of GBX 214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 13.80 EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on JUST
About Just Group
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Just Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Hims & Hers Stock May Be a Buy After Mixed Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.