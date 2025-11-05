Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.600-21.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.7 billion.

Amgen Stock Up 8.5%

Amgen stock traded up $25.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,467,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,649,000 after acquiring an additional 345,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,725,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 855,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amgen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 458,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

