AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AdvancedAdvT had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 1.17%.

AdvancedAdvT Price Performance

Shares of ADVT stock traded up GBX 3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 188.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.97. AdvancedAdvT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of AdvancedAdvT in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdvancedAdvT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240.

About AdvancedAdvT

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.

Featured Stories

