Randall Chesler Buys 2,437 Shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Chesler bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,697.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,634.02. The trade was a 48.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 523,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

