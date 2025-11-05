Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 62,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 51,626 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEX. Wall Street Zen raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Emerald from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Emerald from $7.90 to $7.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Emerald Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.98 million, a PE ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Emerald had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. Emerald has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Emerald by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerald by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in Emerald by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

