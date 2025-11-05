Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.22, but opened at $82.37. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $76.2820, with a volume of 2,122,853 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 13.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 779.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,397,587.70. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,583.86. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,245. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 757.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 987,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

See Also

