Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,773,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,694 shares.The stock last traded at $25.7210 and had previously closed at $21.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.64 price target (up previously from $13.70) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 374,966 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 128,669 shares during the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

