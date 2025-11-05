Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,848,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,167% from the previous session’s volume of 777,571 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1110 and had previously closed at $42.94.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
