Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,848,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,167% from the previous session’s volume of 777,571 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1110 and had previously closed at $42.94.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

