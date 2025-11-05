Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $24.0750. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $24.0750, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

