Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.81 and last traded at $123.9150, with a volume of 15940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

Itochu Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itochu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itochu by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Itochu by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itochu by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Itochu by 1,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itochu Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

