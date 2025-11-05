South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 42,810 shares.The stock last traded at $36.83 and had previously closed at $36.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPFI. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of South Plains Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $609.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 15,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $617,398.46. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,273.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 352.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

