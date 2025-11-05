SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $38.6150. Approximately 2,744,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,607,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The business had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.