Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.90. 137,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 695,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,980,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,891,000 after buying an additional 68,733 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,760,000 after buying an additional 685,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after buying an additional 390,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,213,000.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

