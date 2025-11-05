Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Elementis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0409 per share. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

