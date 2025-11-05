Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.47 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00005001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,712,554 coins and its circulating supply is 198,712,578 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official message board is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.