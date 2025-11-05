Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.69 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $40.69 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,803,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

