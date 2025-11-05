iExec RLC One Day Volume Hits $12.45 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $63.03 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is www.iex.ec/blog. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.76853909 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $17,039,431.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

