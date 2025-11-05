WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $263.33 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $263.33 million and $5.60 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103,692.29 or 0.99891348 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 548,133,959 coins and its circulating supply is 457,937,840 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 548,112,359.0478008 with 457,916,990.8255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.5712834 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $6,390,538.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

