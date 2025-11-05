Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of OVV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,537. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after acquiring an additional 315,331 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,701,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1,599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 651,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 612,725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 14,890.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 344,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 342,329 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

