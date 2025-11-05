Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. 221,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $111.98 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 39,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Scott Marsh Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

