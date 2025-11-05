Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 2.7%

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 74,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 255.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $65,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,552. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 234.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

