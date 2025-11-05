Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 179.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $53.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

