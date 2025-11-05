Simon Taylor Buys 100,000 Shares of Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) Stock

Black Canyon Limited (ASX:BCA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Taylor acquired 100,000 shares of Black Canyon stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,900.00.
Black Canyon Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.14.
About Black Canyon
