Simon Taylor Buys 100,000 Shares of Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) Stock

Black Canyon Limited (ASX:BCA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Taylor acquired 100,000 shares of Black Canyon stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,900.00.

Black Canyon Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Black Canyon alerts:

About Black Canyon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Black Canyon Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on mineral exploration activities in Australia. Its explores for manganese, copper, and cobalt targets. The company's flagship project includes Flanagan Bore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Canyon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Canyon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.