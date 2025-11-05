Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 123,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,280. The firm has a market cap of $254.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

