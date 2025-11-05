Financial Alternatives Inc Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

