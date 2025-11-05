SNS Financial Group LLC Has $773,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $620.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $610.28 and its 200-day moving average is $575.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

