Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 19,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

