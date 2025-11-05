Critical Contrast: New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) & enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC – Get Free Report) and enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enCore Energy has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of enCore Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of enCore Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $530,024.00 158.93 -$13.78 million ($0.41) -14.20 enCore Energy $58.33 million 8.33 -$61.39 million ($0.35) -7.41

This table compares New Era Helium and enCore Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Era Helium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than enCore Energy. New Era Helium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enCore Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Era Helium and enCore Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A enCore Energy -143.28% -19.23% -16.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Era Helium and enCore Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Era Helium 0 0 0 0 0.00 enCore Energy 1 1 1 1 2.50

enCore Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Given enCore Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than New Era Helium.

Summary

enCore Energy beats New Era Helium on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Helium

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

