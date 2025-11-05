Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,318. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nuvectis Pharma from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 72,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $457,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,136,576 shares in the company, valued at $19,697,697.28. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 154,770 shares of company stock valued at $957,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

