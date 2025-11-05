Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $15.71. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rapid7 shares last traded at $15.0940, with a volume of 758,519 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 358,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $6,539,793.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,296,848.04. This represents a 6.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $961.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

