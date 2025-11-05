Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.07. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $1.1050, with a volume of 2,016,437 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of $842.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Joseph Kedzior sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 834,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,647.16. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $134,246.26. Following the sale, the director owned 180,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.41. This trade represents a 19.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $617,064. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

See Also

