Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $27.63. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 142,626 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 5.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $920.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3,407.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,199 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,886,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,734,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 272,444 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.