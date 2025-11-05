Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.78 and last traded at C$37.24, with a volume of 106880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$48.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$48.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.13.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

