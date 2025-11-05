Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $17.10. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $16.0990, with a volume of 1,760,851 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $409,271.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,236 shares of company stock worth $1,079,704. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,005,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,270,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 41.0% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,297,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 139,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

