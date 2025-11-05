Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $42.10. Unity Software shares last traded at $38.5850, with a volume of 9,853,247 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The firm had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 603,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,191.51. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $29,048.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 452,986 shares in the company, valued at $16,407,152.92. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,386,951 shares of company stock worth $101,340,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,486 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.4% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in Unity Software by 146.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after buying an additional 5,607,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $151,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

