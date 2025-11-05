2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.92, but opened at $76.70. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 2,573,444 shares trading hands.

2x Ether ETF Trading Up 14.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

