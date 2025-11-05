Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.68. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.4810, with a volume of 845,138 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.03 million, a PE ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $91,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 218,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,635.26. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 7,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 568,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,986,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 297,362 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

