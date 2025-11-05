Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $112.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zimmer Biomet traded as low as $87.76 and last traded at $86.4010, with a volume of 1525755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

