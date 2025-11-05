First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $194.42, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.10.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

