Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,114,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 271,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Up 66.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.62.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

