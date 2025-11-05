The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5 million-$71.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.9 million.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 600,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $515.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in The Hackett Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

