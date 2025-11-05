Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 444,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,355. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 229,763 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Earnings History for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

